VERSUZ COMEDY show

Comedians are matched up by style but it’s not a competition. The only winner is the audience! Hosted by Patrick Russell. Comedians: Sarah Boston, Andres Cervantes, Tara Henderson, Tavis Aikman, Bidhur Walia, Dylan Mahaney, Nicholas Fernandes and headliner Che Durena.

The host Patrick Russell has been producing sold out shows around the city. He is a witty and insightful comedian who has very smooth delivery. Patrick has produced outdoor shows in 2020 in his hometown of King City. He has performed at Yuk Yuks, Comedy Bar, The Corner Comedy club, and Absolute Comedy.

Haitian Canadian comedian Che Durena was born and raised in British Columbia and is based in Toronto after spending time performing standup in Mexico. He is best known for his work as a host and writer for My Most Amazing Top 10 (over 7 million subscribers), a content creator with Herb (14 million followers) and he has amassed a social media following of over 3.6 million with 70 million likes on his viral TikTok rants and commentary. Che has appeared on JFL All Access, Comedy Network, CraveTV and recently dropped his debut comedy album Tales From My Butthole. His comedy offers an absurd angle on his experiences living abroad and his perception of matters like culture, race, relationships and drugs. Catch him on tour in a city near you!