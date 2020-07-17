NOW MagazineAll EventsVirtual Drag Show Canada

CREATEIIV INC. / TUCK ENTERTAINMENT

by CREATEIIV INC. / TUCK ENTERTAINMENT
 
Drag Queen Mina Mercury is excited to host the show Virtual Drag Show Canada: Pride Edition on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 8 pm ET (5 pm PT).

The Virtual Drag Show Canada: Pride Edition brings a group of talented drag artists that offer you performances in the style of a music video. The Virtual Drag Show Canada: Pride Edition works under the “telethon” principle, and the audience is welcomed to make a donation on a GoFundMe page. These Drag Artists need your help! 100% of donations raised during the show will be shared equally.

Joining hostess Mina Mercury are Adrianna Exposee (Ottawa, ON), Charli Deville (Montreal, QC), Devine Darlin (Toronto, ON), Dolly Pardon (Halifax, NB), Eddi Licious (Victoria, BC), Freida Whales (Kelowna, BC), Gabry Elle (Quebec, QC), Haus of Rivers (Halifax, NB), JayJay Kings (Toronto, ON), Jaylene Tyme (Vancouver, BC), Karmella Barr (Vancouver, BC), Luna DuBois (Toronto, ON), Mia Moore (St-John’s, NL), Michel Dorion (Montreal, QC), Misty Meadows (Calgary, AB), Mona Moore (Calgary, AB), Nikki Chin (Toronto, ON), Perla Coddington (Calgary, AB), Rouge Fatale (Halifax, NS), SISI Superstar (Montreal, QC), Shay Dior (Vancouver, BC), Uma Gahd (Montreal, QC), Vicki Lix (Toronto, ON) and Wendy Warhol (Montreal, QC)

You can get the latest information on the Virtual Drag Show Canada: Pride Edition on Mina Mercury’s Facebook: www.facebook.com/MinaMercury or on Mina Mercury’s website www.minamercurydrag.com

 

CREATEIIV INC. / TUCK ENTERTAINMENT
CREATEIIV ARTS + MEDIAS is a Canadian company based in both Montreal and Vancouver who focuses on supporting Queer Arts and artistic projects. Tuck Entertainment is an entertainment and talent management agency with a mission to develop our drag artists' brands while propelling the artistry into mainstream culture and media. Our company services the talent we represent and those that wish to engage them. ​

