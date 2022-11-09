Voices of Freedom

Join PEN Canada’s Writers in Exile group for an afternoon of prose and poetry, camaraderie and discovery. This second event in our reading series will feature writers from Afghanistan, Angola, Iran, Iraq and Turkey. These journalists, novelists, poets and human rights activists are survivors of repressive regimes who have fled to Canada. While their jobs in Canada have forced them into different work, they continue to write to maintain the freedom of expression that has cost them so dearly. Their short stories and poems are filled with haunting memories, longing for their homelands, the promise of a better life in Canada, compromises and reconciliation, and the hope and love that keep them going.