Fusing classical and contemporary opera repertoire with dance, Voices of Mountains features the world premiere of “Fire” by former COC Composer-in-Residence Ian Cusson. Mezzo-sopranos Rebecca Cuddy and Marion Newman perform with pianist Gordon Gerrard from the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre in the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, while choreography and dance from Aria Evans is set against some of Toronto’s most stunning backdrops.

For full details, including program information and how to watch, please visit coc.ca/Mountains.

Time: January 15, 2022 (until June 15, 2022)

Admission: FREE with COC’s digital membership. Sign-up now at coc.ca/stream.