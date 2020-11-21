NOW MagazineAll EventsW.R.O.L. (Without Rule Of Law)

W.R.O.L. (Without Rule Of Law)

W.R.O.L. (Without Rule Of Law)

by
52 52 people viewed this event.

Trinity Western University online theatre at home. W.R.O.L. (Without Rule of Law) is a darkly comic coming-of-age story and a beacon of hope for complicated times.  Dec 1-13. $5-$50. http://www.twu.ca/theatre

Go rogue. Save the world. Twelve-year-old Josephine makes apocalypse preparedness videos in her parents’ garage and posts them to YouTube. Vic takes ju-jitsu. Maureen encrypts her text messages. Sarah stuffs her knapsack with survivalist handbooks and Tolkien novels, because “you don’t know where you’re going to be… when it happens… you might not be at home.”

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-12-01 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-12-13 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Stage
 

Registration End Date

2020-12-13
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.