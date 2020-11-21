Trinity Western University online theatre at home. W.R.O.L. (Without Rule of Law) is a darkly comic coming-of-age story and a beacon of hope for complicated times. Dec 1-13. $5-$50. http://www.twu.ca/theatre

Go rogue. Save the world. Twelve-year-old Josephine makes apocalypse preparedness videos in her parents’ garage and posts them to YouTube. Vic takes ju-jitsu. Maureen encrypts her text messages. Sarah stuffs her knapsack with survivalist handbooks and Tolkien novels, because “you don’t know where you’re going to be… when it happens… you might not be at home.”