Wallace-Emerson Park Comedy Show

On Thursday, September 1st at 8PM, I am going to show up with a mic and speaker to the centrepiece of our fair city, Wallace-Emerson Park. At which time, my my comedian friends and I will begin telling jokes into said speaker and mic.
This is maybe the 10th time we’ve done this outdoor show and its always a fun, chill, funny time. Come watch some of Toronto’s rising comedians do their thing. You will have enough time to hit the club. I would never keep you from the club on a Thursday.
Bring a blanket and snacks if you like
Message me @foggia__ on insta for any info/questions
Location Address - 1260 Dufferin St.
Event Price - $0