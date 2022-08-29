Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 29, 2022

Wallace-Emerson Park Comedy Show

On Thursday, September 1st at 8PM, I am going to show up with a mic and speaker to the centrepiece of our fair city, Wallace-Emerson Park. At which time, my my comedian friends and I will begin telling jokes into said speaker and mic.

This is maybe the 10th time we’ve done this outdoor show and its always a fun, chill, funny time. Come watch some of Toronto’s rising comedians do their thing. You will have enough time to hit the club. I would never keep you from the club on a Thursday.

Bring a blanket and snacks if you like

Message me @foggia__ on insta for any info/questions

Additional Details

Location Address - 1260 Dufferin St.

Event Price - $0

Date And Time

Thu, Sep 1st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sat, Oct 1st, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

