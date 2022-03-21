Say You’ll Be There! Come celebrate Spice Girls Tribute Band Wannabe’s 10th Anniversary!

GIRL POWER FOR THE 21ST CENTURY.

With giant personalities, British accents and platform shoes, these five Toronto women deliver the ultimate 90’s dance party, sharing a message of love, equality and, of course, GIRL POWER!

Wannabe is the brainchild of Suzy Wilde, Barbara Johnston, Anika Johnson, Catherine Merriam and Jasmyn Fyffe. The idea for the group was born one summer when the five best friends (all professional Toronto-based performers) all happened to be living under the same roof. They recruited six excellent musicians to be their back-up band and brought in a team of production staff to help polish the group. After studying concert footage, working with a dialect coach, lifting choreography, arranging/charting the songs and rehearsing for several months, Wannabe was ready to hit the stage for what they thought would be a single show.

Ten years later, the shows continue to grow. Wannabe has traveled across North America, playing theatres, concert halls, clubs, casinos, outdoor festivals and campus stages, constantly adding new material, costume changes, dance moves and bits of banter between numbers. The girls have been approached by event organizers worldwide, and have been offered appearances on The Steve Harvey Show and The Ex Factor. From celebrity hosts to gospel choirs, every show offers something new.

April 1 at 8 pm. $25. Opera House, 735 Queen East. admitone.com.