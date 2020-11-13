NOW MagazineAll EventsWar of the Worlds

A story of occupation and its aftermath. Adapted and directed by Vrenia Ivonoffski from the novel by H.G. Wells. Travel back in time. Act2 Studio presents a first-hand account of a hostile invasion. H.G. Well’s classic tale has never before been told in this way at this time and under these circumstances. Nov 26 and Nov 27 at 7 pm. Nov 28 at 2 pm. $17. http://www.act2studio.ca

Please note ticket sales end 3 hours prior to the performance. This will be an online performance. The zoom link will be sent to you in advance of the performance.
https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/act2studioworks-presents-war-of-the-worlds-tickets-127417837181

