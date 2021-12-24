War of the Worlds Reimagined: Listening Series

War of the Worlds Reimagined is an original radio play by Frog in Hand, inspired by the classic tale by H.G. Wells.

Close your eyes, escape your screen, and immerse yourself in a world of sound. Running until April 2022, head over to the Frog in Hand Ko-Fi account and experience the complete three-part radio drama from wherever you are, whenever you want. Our thrilling audio drama, War of the Worlds Reimagined, is a response to crisis fuelled by science fiction, inspired by the writing of H. G. Wells. You will witness remarkable friendships, and hear eerie encounters with the unknown. Playwrights Andrew Gaboury, Colleen Snell & Callahan Connor each crafted a chapter in this three-part adventure. We recommend bringing headphones for an optimal experience. Plug in, kick back, and discover why radio is the “theatre of the imagination.”

Access to the full-series is $10 through a vimeo link, with the payment unlocking the password to the showing. Purchases will be valid until the end of April 2022. Follow Frog in Hand on social media for all the updates! https://ko-fi.com/s/3598b448e8

#WoWFrogInHand #StoriesThatMove

For more information, visit: https://www.froginhand.com/war-of-the-worlds-reimagined