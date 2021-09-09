War of the Worlds Reimagined: Listening Series

Frog in Hand presents an original radio play in three parts, inspired by the classic tale by H.G. Wells. Online till Dec 31. $10. https://ko-fi.com/s/3598b448e8

Close your eyes, escape your screen, and immerse yourself in a world of sound.

The thrilling audio drama, War of the Worlds Reimagined, is a response to crisis fuelled by science fiction, inspired by the writing of H. G. Wells. You will witness remarkable friendships, and hear eerie encounters with the unknown. Playwrights Andrew Gaboury, Colleen Snell & Callahan Connor each crafted a chapter in this three-part adventure. We recommend bringing headphones for an optimal experience. Plug in, kick back, and discover why radio is the “theatre of the imagination.”

Access to the full-series is $10 through a vimeo link, with the payment unlocking the password to the showing. Purchases will be valid until December 31, 2021. https://ko-fi.com/s/3598b448e8

Part 1: The Algonquin Tapes, Written and Directed by Andrew Gaboury

Part 2: Last Day, Written and Directed by Colleen Snell

Part 3: Back On The Air, Written and Directed by Callahan ConnorFunding bodies

