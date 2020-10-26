NOW MagazineAll EventsWavelength Presents: Livescream with Bonnie Trash, Leucrocuta and The Diet Ghosts!

Wavelength Presents: Livescream with Bonnie Trash, Leucrocuta and The Diet Ghosts!

Wavelength Presents: Livescream with Bonnie Trash, Leucrocuta and The Diet Ghosts!

by
221 221 people viewed this event.

Online Halloween party featuring livestreamed performances by gothic-horror art-rock sister duo Bonnie Trash and eerie electronic soundwave manipulator Leucrocuta. Oct 29 from 7-9 pm. 

Tune in: http://bit.ly/WL-Youtube

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2020-10-29 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-10-29 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.