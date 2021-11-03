Wavelength Presents: Marker Starling, Nina Savary & Animatist

Wavelength Presents…

In partnership with Slaight Music and support of the French Consulate in Toronto:

“Novembre en Wavelength”

Featuring:

Marker Starling (Toronto / Stereolab collaborator)

Nina Savary (virtual set from France)

Animatist (Toronto)

Saturday November 20, 2021

@ 918 Bathurst Centre for Culture, Arts, Media & Education

7-11PM / All-Ages / Seated Show

Projections by General Chaos Visuals

Decor by Roxanne Ignatius

Art by Stephanie Avery

Poster design by Ryan Cassidy

—-

Wavelength’s series of intimate, seated concerts at the gorgeous, reverberant 918 Bathurst Centre continues this fall, with a transatlantic link-up between two iconoclastic art-pop singer-songwriters: Toronto’s Marker Starling and France’s Nina Savary. Not only do both artists record for UK indie label Tin Angel Records, but Nina Savary’s 2020 debut single for the imprint, “Second Guessing,” was a Marker Starling cover.

Local experimental rock outfit Animatist are bringing the ruckus to shake up, yet fittingly turn up the volume in the night’s sonic landscape. Having released their sophomore album, INVERTED during the pandemic on Glue Gun Records, it will be a delight to experience Animatist’s dark polyrhythms in the physical realm.

The evening will also feature the trademark psychedelic projections of Wavelength’s in-house lighting artist, General Chaos Visuals.

COVID Protocols:

Your safety is our primary concern. We will have a maximum of 80 tickets on sale. Seating will be accommodated at separate tables. Audience members aged two and older are required to always wear face coverings while on 918 Bathurst property, except when actively eating and drinking in their seats. Proof of full vaccination minimum 2 weeks prior to event is required to enter.

Accessibility:

918 Bathurst is not currently wheelchair accessible due to stairs (two half-flights to enter the performance space, and one flight to access the washrooms). For all other accessibility requests, please contact us at info@wavelengthmusic.ca