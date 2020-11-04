Wavelength Presents: Westelaken & Joncro

Wavelength Presents

in partnership with Slaight Music:

Livestream from the Monarch Tavern with:

Westelaken (Toronto alt-country punksters) + virtual set by Joncro (Mississauga lo-fi noise-rock trio)

Thursday November 26, 2020

7-9 PM EST

FREE

Tune in: http://bit.ly/WL-Youtube

With no end to the COVID pandemic in sight, Toronto’s Wavelength Music is continuing its monthly series of online concerts – and continuing its 20-year mandate to support diverse emerging artists, as well as the independent venues they call home. The November 2020 installment of the Wavelength Music Series pairs up two next-generation Ontario indie music artists: Alt-country punksters Westelaken, hot on the heels of their 2020 album The Golden Days Are Hard, will perform a livestream from the stage of the Monarch Tavern in Toronto, while lo-fi noise-rock trio Joncro, fronted by Afro-Jamaican singer/guitarist Daniel G. Wilson, will play a virtual set from an undisclosed location.

Poster design by Angelo Gio Mateo