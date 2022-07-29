Wayne Jones’ Improv Comedy Party

Improv comedian Wayne Jones hosts a night of razor sharp comedy. This show features Toronto’s top comedians including Ron Pederson, Lindsay Mullan, Adam Cawley, James Gangl, Rob Norman & many more. Want to try improv? If you’re brave enough, put your name in the bucket on stage, and perform with incredible special guests! This is a wildly fun show, and is inclusive for all those who love to laugh.

August 3 at 8 pm. $10. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca