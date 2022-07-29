Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 29, 2022

Wayne Jones’ Improv Comedy Party

Improv comedian Wayne Jones hosts a night of razor sharp comedy. This show features Toronto’s top comedians including Ron Pederson, Lindsay Mullan, Adam Cawley, James Gangl, Rob Norman & many more. Want to try improv? If you’re brave enough, put your name in the bucket on stage, and perform with incredible special guests! This is a wildly fun show, and is inclusive for all those who love to laugh. 

August 3 at 8 pm. $10. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $10 plus fees

Location ID - 560934

Wed, Aug 3rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

