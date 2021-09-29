Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 29, 2021

Weatherboy w/ Gossamer Blue

A-MINOR PRESENTS
Weatherboy
Listen here: https://bit.ly/3EZc8de
Gossamer Blue
Listen here: https://bit.ly/3od8iYf
+Guests

Saturday, October 23rd 2021
Sneaky Dee’s (431 College, Toronto, Ontario)
Doors: 7:30pm. $12.
19+
Tickets are available here: https://bit.ly/3zHrz5X

Additional Details

Location Address - 431 College, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1T1

Event Price - $12

Location ID - 564190

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location
Sneaky Dee's

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

