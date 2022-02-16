Wednesday Night F.O.M.O

Readers' Choice 2021

Feb 16, 2022

We’re bringing you a comedy gym. It is a place for Toronto’s best comics to try new material as they carve out their acts.
Welcome to Wednesday Night FOMO, an intimate comedy night where you’re a part of watching good become great. You miss this. You’ve missed out.
Jokes are evolving, becoming funnier, and adapting to the world around them. This process is what makes stand-up so unique. It’s never just one and done. We’re bringing you that magic every Wednesday night at Nothing Fancy.
Don’t miss it.

General Info 

Date: Every Wednesday
Time: Door Open: 7:30PM Show Starts: 8:00 to 10:00 PM
Location: 1185 Dundas St W, Toronto

Price
$17.50 CAD per person (excluding HST)

Event Highlights
– 7 Headliner Comics
– Special Guest Drop In’s
– A Night of Laughs, Drinks and Good Times

Line up For The Mar 2nd Show:
Host: Liam Andres
Sam Burns
Allie Pearse
Katherine Rawlinson
Jesse Singh
Jordan Policicchio
Max Sheldrick
George Rivard
Habib Siam

Refund Policy: Up to 3 days Before Event

Additional Details

Date And Time

Wed, Mar 2nd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Wed, Mar 30th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM

Nothing Fancy

Concert or Performance

Comedy

