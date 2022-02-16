Wednesday Night F.O.M.O

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
We’re bringing you a comedy gym. It is a place for Toronto’s best comics to try new material as they carve out their acts.
Welcome to Wednesday Night FOMO, an intimate comedy night where you’re a part of watching good become great. You miss this. You’ve missed out.
Jokes are evolving, becoming funnier, and adapting to the world around them. This process is what makes stand-up so unique. It’s never just one and done. We’re bringing you that magic every Wednesday night at Nothing Fancy.
Don’t miss it.
General Info
Date: Every Wednesday
Time: Door Open: 7:30PM Show Starts: 8:00 to 10:00 PM
Location: 1185 Dundas St W, Toronto
Price
$17.50 CAD per person (excluding HST)
Event Highlights
– 7 Headliner Comics
– Special Guest Drop In’s
– A Night of Laughs, Drinks and Good Times
Line up For The Mar 2nd Show:
Host: Liam Andres
Sam Burns
Allie Pearse
Katherine Rawlinson
Jesse Singh
Jordan Policicchio
Max Sheldrick
George Rivard
Habib Siam
Refund Policy: Up to 3 days Before Event
Location Address - 1185 Dundas St W, Toronto
Event Price - $17.50