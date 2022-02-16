Wednesday Night F.O.M.O

We’re bringing you a comedy gym. It is a place for Toronto’s best comics to try new material as they carve out their acts.

Welcome to Wednesday Night FOMO, an intimate comedy night where you’re a part of watching good become great. You miss this. You’ve missed out.

Jokes are evolving, becoming funnier, and adapting to the world around them. This process is what makes stand-up so unique. It’s never just one and done. We’re bringing you that magic every Wednesday night at Nothing Fancy.

Don’t miss it.

General Info

Date: Every Wednesday

Time: Door Open: 7:30PM Show Starts: 8:00 to 10:00 PM

Location: 1185 Dundas St W, Toronto

Price

$17.50 CAD per person (excluding HST)

Event Highlights

– 7 Headliner Comics

– Special Guest Drop In’s

– A Night of Laughs, Drinks and Good Times

Line up For The Mar 2nd Show:

Host: Liam Andres

Sam Burns

Allie Pearse

Katherine Rawlinson

Jesse Singh

Jordan Policicchio

Max Sheldrick

George Rivard

Habib Siam

Refund Policy: Up to 3 days Before Event