An online concert series with a lineup that features some of the diverse flavours of Toronto. Treat yourself to take-out from any of our restaurant partners and support local. March 10, 17, 24 and 31.

March 10

Lola Bunz and DJ Elle – Rising star of Toronto hip-hop

DJ Grouch – Primo old school hip hop turntablist and selector

March 17

Dub Chronicles – brother duo playing the heaviest classic and original dubwise roots reggae

DJ Sabbath – Original rare reggae vinyl set

March 24

Ahmed Moneka – Infectiously joyous Iraqi bandleader, singer, composer and percussionist

DJ Win – Unique mix of deep world, downtempo electronica, and deep house

March 31

Maria and the Band – Brazilian folk music led by talented multi-instrumentalist Jerusa Leão

DJ Juana Go-go – Latin and Brazilian classics and rarities played on vinyl

RESTAURANTS:

Each week will feature different restaurants, promoting take-out as a way for our audience to heighten their listening or watching experience.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wednesday-night-special-tickets-143577784017

Presented and produced by Uma Nota Culture with support from the Department of Canadian Heritage and the City of Toronto, as part of their Winter Activation program.

ABOUT UMA NOTA CULTURE:

Founded in 2007, Uma Nota Culture is a non-profit arts presenter mandated to foster the landscape for diverse music in Canada. The organization is a reference point for world citizens and lovers of music and culture, and has hosted concerts, festivals, block parties, film screenings, panel discussions, and workshops. Uma Nota’s flagship event is the annual Mixto Festival.