We’re BACK! The Linsmore Tavern’s (1298 Danforth Ave) official re-opening will be on Thursday March 17th which is St Paddy’s Day and it is going to be BIG! It’s been 3 years since we have been able to celebrate St Paddy’s Day, in fact in 2020, the first show we cancelled due to the pandemic was the highly anticipated and EPIC St Paddy’s Day Party w Wee Tin Can! So we could not think of a better band, evening and date to re-open the Linsmore Tavern than with WEE TIN CAN on St Patrick’s Day!

What is known as the best St Patrick’s Day Party in Toronto for the past decade, WEE TIN CAN is returning for another crazy night of fun Irish Themed tunes! Featuring an all-star line-up of Toronto’s finest musicians, the music and energy when they play is crazy!! You will definitely sing-along and dance to all of these Irish Classics!!! This is an absolute MUST Event to attend! The doors open at 7:30pm, the band will hit the stage at 8:30pm, so arrive early! Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased for $12 in advance and $15 at the door! You can buy your tickets at the bar or at www.linsmoretavern.com

After many years of epic St. Paddy’s Day celebrations with this awesome 8-piece band known as Wee Tin Can, this night is eager awaited by many who know what to expect from this cast of characters (talented musicians). There will be prizes, green beer and the most incredible band you will see on St Paddy’s Day! Don’t miss out on the very best St Paddy’s Day party in Toronto, with the most amazing band!