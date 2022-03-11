Weekend Hilarity

Every Weekend is a Hilarious one at the All New Back Room Comedy Club!

Are you a fan of stand-up comedy and live in Toronto?! Dope, who’s your favourite comic in the GTA? Take your time… If I pressured you and got in your face and said “name TWO comics?” How we doing right now?! Still stumped; Let’s change that! Every Friday and Saturday brings you the BEST in touring & local talent. All four shows feature closing act supported by the best working professionals in town.

Dates: Every Friday & Saturday (Select on Checkout)

Times: 8 PM and 10 PM

Location: Christie Pits Pub – 814 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON

Price: $20 CAD per Seat (excluding HST)

Event Highlights:

5 Hilarous Acts follwed by an Epic Closer

The Best of Touring and Local Talent

An Night of Hilarity that will have you ROFLing

Refund Policy: 7 Days before the Event