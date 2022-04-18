Weekend Hilarity

Every Weekend is a Hilarious one at the All New Back Room Comedy Club!

Are you a fan of stand-up comedy and live in Toronto?!

Dope, who’s your favourite comic in the GTA? Take your time…

If I pressured you and got in your face and said “name TWO comics?”

How we doing right now?!

Still stumped; Let’s change that! Every Friday and Saturday brings you the BEST in touring & local talent. All four shows feature closing act supported by the best working professionals in town.

Fridays and Saturdays, $20. At Backroom Comedy Club, 814 Bloor West. backroomcomedy.com