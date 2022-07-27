Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Weekend Warriors: Comedy Inspired By Your Bad Work Stories

Jul 27, 2022

Weekend Warriors: Comedy Inspired By Your Bad Work Stories

6 6 people viewed this event.

Did you work a bad job? Have a weird boss? Maybe a coworker who sucks? Comedians take YOUR stories of working in hell and turn it into hilarious scenes.

With:
Mark Little
Andrew Bushell
Alex Kolanko
Rebecca Payne
Brittney Drysdale
Sharjil Rasool
Nadine Djoury
AND MORE!

August 7 at 9 pm. $15 online/$20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15 online - $20 at the door

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 7th, 2022 @ 09:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine