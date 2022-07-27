Weekend Warriors: Comedy Inspired By Your Bad Work Stories

- News
Did you work a bad job? Have a weird boss? Maybe a coworker who sucks? Comedians take YOUR stories of working in hell and turn it into hilarious scenes.
With:
Mark Little
Andrew Bushell
Alex Kolanko
Rebecca Payne
Brittney Drysdale
Sharjil Rasool
Nadine Djoury
AND MORE!
August 7 at 9 pm. $15 online/$20 at the door. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West.
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $15 online - $20 at the door
