Wenona Ride’r Die

Feb 27, 2022

Weekly standup comedy show at Wenona Craft Beer Lodge

A weekly standup show in the basement of Wenona Craft Beer Lodge. A cozy AF show produced by up and coming Toronto based comics that get to perform alongside some of their favourite comics in the city. Acts have been seen on JFL, JFL-42, Winnepeg Comedy Festival, This Hour’s 22 Minutes, CBC and so much more. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wenona-ryder-die-tickets-254795308627

EVERY THURSDAY, 8 PM EST, WENONA FOREVER

Location Address - 1069 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1M3

Event Price - $10 online, $15 at the door

Thu, Mar 3rd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

