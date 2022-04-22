Wenona Ride’r Die

A weekly standup show every WEDNESDAY in the basement of Wenona Craft Beer Lodge. A cozy show produced by up and coming Toronto based comics that get to perform alongside some of their favourite comics in the city.

THIS WEEK’S LINEUP – APRIL 27:

Kev Sheeler

Hannah Lawrence

Amy Bugg

Eric Andrews

Ben Sosa Wright

Jason Melton

Only $10 to see acts that have been on Just for Laughs, JFL42, on your TV and in your HEARTS after the show.

Wenona Craft Beer Lodge

8 PM EVERY WEDNESDAY

GET TICKETS