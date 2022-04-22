Wenona Ride’r Die

- News
A weekly standup show every WEDNESDAY in the basement of Wenona Craft Beer Lodge. A cozy show produced by up and coming Toronto based comics that get to perform alongside some of their favourite comics in the city.
THIS WEEK’S LINEUP – APRIL 27:
Kev Sheeler
Hannah Lawrence
Amy Bugg
Eric Andrews
Ben Sosa Wright
Jason Melton
Only $10 to see acts that have been on Just for Laughs, JFL42, on your TV and in your HEARTS after the show.
Wenona Craft Beer Lodge
8 PM EVERY WEDNESDAY
Location Address - 1069 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1M3
Event Price - $10