Wenona Ride’r Die

Apr 22, 2022

Wenona Ride’r Die

A weekly standup show every WEDNESDAY in the basement of Wenona Craft Beer Lodge. A cozy show produced by up and coming Toronto based comics that get to perform alongside some of their favourite comics in the city.

THIS WEEK’S LINEUP – APRIL 27:  
Kev Sheeler
Hannah Lawrence
Amy Bugg
Eric Andrews
Ben Sosa Wright
Jason Melton 

Only $10 to see acts that have been on Just for Laughs, JFL42, on your TV and in your HEARTS after the show. 

Wenona Craft Beer Lodge

8 PM EVERY WEDNESDAY

Location Address - 1069 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1M3

Event Price - $10

Wed, Apr 27th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Comedy

