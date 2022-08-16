- News
Who doesn’t love a bargain?!
One pass will get you into every show! (You must contact Base 31 to reserve your place for each individual show.)
$150 per ticket
$300 VIP tickets available ($150 tax receipt)
BUY VIP TICKETS ONLY at rainbowcharitynetwork.org
The We’re Funny That Way Queer Comedy and Music Festival makes its covid comeback Labour Day Weekend – Sept 2, 3, & 4, 2022 at the Base31 in beautiful Picton, Ontario. Proceeds to benefit The Rainbow Charity Network. Full lineup with ticket links below:
Festival passes are 50% off when purchased with a campsite – camp under the stars at Base31!
Friday, September 2, 7pm – Heather Bambrick
Friday, September 2, 8:30pm – Brandon Ash-Mohammed & Alec Mapa
Saturday, September 3, 7pm – Karen Williams
Saturday, September 3, 8:30pm – James Tison & Martha Chaves
Sunday, September 4, 7pm – David Benjamin Tomlinson
Sunday, September 4, 8:30pm – The B-Girlz
Location Address - 343 County Rd 22, Picton ON
Event Price - Single tickets from $35, pass $150