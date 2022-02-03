After a successful run at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival, Habib Siam is bringing an updated version of this stand-up special to Nothing Fancy.

From a Ph.D. to the day shift at Foot Locker to career in joke-telling, Habib walks you through some of his most questionable life decisions.

Featuring special guests:

Jesse Singh (JFL 42) and Rebecca Reeds (JFL,. Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wha-ha-happened-was-tickets-258395346437

About Habib:

Habib Siam completed his Ph.D. in Education only to start doing stand-up. He is currently signed to Yuk Yuk’s Funny Business, Canada’s biggest comedy agency.

Habib has headlined clubs internationally, become a mainstay on Kenny Robinson’s Nubian Show, and produced two comedy specials for the Toronto Fringe Festival. He splits his time between Canada and Lebanon, and may (definitely) own more shoes than anyone you know.

IG: @hdotsdot

Poster art: @burnttoast