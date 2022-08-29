What’s So Funny About September 9? – A Comedy Showcase

- News
Join our comedians in celebrating the most/least consequential date in human history! Celebrate the invention of the Sega Dreamcast and other life-changing events! Headlined by globetrotting standup Simmone Park. Tickets: $15 online/$20 door.
Featuring Shaharah Gaznabbi, Paul Goneau, Sima Sepehri, Ryan Beverage, Hannah Veldhoen, Suzy Sin Park and Gerald Yeung. Showcase followed by a free open mic for comics and musicians. Friday, Sept. 9, at See-Scape (347 Keele St. @ Dundas W), Toronto’s sci-fi bar and café.
7:30 pm: Doors
8 pm: Showcase
10 pm: Open Mic (comics and musicians)
Location Address - 347 Keele St.
Event Price - $15 online/$20 door
