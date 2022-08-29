Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

What’s So Funny About September 9? – A Comedy Showcase

Aug 29, 2022

What’s So Funny About September 9? – A Comedy Showcase

6 6 people viewed this event.

Join our comedians in celebrating the most/least consequential date in human history! Celebrate the invention of the Sega Dreamcast and other life-changing events! Headlined by globetrotting standup Simmone Park. Tickets: $15 online/$20 door.

Featuring Shaharah Gaznabbi, Paul Goneau, Sima Sepehri, Ryan Beverage, Hannah Veldhoen, Suzy Sin Park and Gerald Yeung. Showcase followed by a free open mic for comics and musicians. Friday, Sept. 9, at See-Scape (347 Keele St. @ Dundas W), Toronto’s sci-fi bar and café.

7:30 pm: Doors
8 pm: Showcase
10 pm: Open Mic (comics and musicians)

Follow us on IG: @wretchedhiveshowcase
Join us on FB: @wretchedhiveshowcase

Additional Details

Location Address - 347 Keele St.

Event Price - $15 online/$20 door

Location ID - 561791

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 9th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Location

See-Scape

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine