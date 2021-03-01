Let There Be Theatre: A Call To Action on March 13.

Will you participate? Will you be manipulated? Will you listen? Will you really listen?

With no rehearsals, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, internationally acclaimed White Rabbit Red Rabbit, by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theatre. Performed tonight only by Richard Lee. Tickets are pay-what-you-want, with all proceeds going to The AFC – the lifeline for Canada’s entertainment industry. 8 pm. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/white-rabbit-red-rabbit-toronto-tickets-142992296809