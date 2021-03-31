Whitehorse with the Kitchener Waterloo Symphony

NOW MagazineAll EventsWhitehorse with the Kitchener Waterloo Symphony

Reimagined: KWS Goes Online concert. Apr 9-11 at 8 pm. $15. https://tickets.kwsymphony.ca/reimagined/whitehorse

Date And Time

2021-04-09 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-04-11 @ 11:59 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

