LIVE @ Tallulah’s – A series of performances at Buddies in Bad Times’ Cabaret, and livestreamed to your home, October 28 – December 9.

WICKED WEST IN SPOOKY TIMES

October 28, 8PM

hosted by Bom Bae

Ghoul, Far, Were-ever you are, hold on to your skivvies, popcorn, and blanket because the west end is about to give you a frightening, bedazzling, hauntingly spectacular time in Wicked West in Spooky Times. Featuring the nightmares of your dreams, Gay Jesus, Gei Ping Hohl, Kasper the Queer Ghost, Kuya Atay, Makayla Walker Louboutin, Phil Atioh, Seyoncé + Tifa Wine!

Now be a good witch, and make sure you buy your tickets. 2 for $20 & 4 for $40. OR if you want a thrill from home, check out the PWYC digital stream.

In-person tickets

$10 (purchased in groups of 1, 2, or 4)

Digital tickets

Pay-What-You-Can ($0-$20)