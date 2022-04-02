Will u be my short king styll

Amanda Custodio is a comedian from Toronto pushing 30 who is struggling to find a man. Every time she chooses one, it turns into a disaster. From fuckboys to sadists; she’s seen it all. So she needs you, the public, to help her find the man of her dreams from this stellar lineup of funny men hand picked by her. Probably not a good idea.

April 9 at 19 pm. Tickets: $15

Starring Amanda Custodio

In competition for her love we have:

Clif Knight

Sebastian Fazio

Evan Furlong

Tex Eknes

Joey Harlem

Hosted by Tamara Shevon

With Special Guest Brandon Ash-Mohammed

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/305957927397