Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Will u be my short king styll

Apr 2, 2022

Will u be my short king styll

12 12 people viewed this event.

Amanda Custodio is a comedian from Toronto pushing 30 who is struggling to find a man. Every time she chooses one, it turns into a disaster. From fuckboys to sadists; she’s seen it all. So she needs you, the public, to help her find the man of her dreams from this stellar lineup of funny men hand picked by her. Probably not a good idea.

April 9 at 19 pm. Tickets: $15
Starring Amanda Custodio
In competition for her love we have:
Clif Knight
Sebastian Fazio
Evan Furlong
Tex Eknes
Joey Harlem
Hosted by Tamara Shevon
With Special Guest Brandon Ash-Mohammed

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/305957927397

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 9th, 2022 @ 10:00 PM
to Sun, Apr 10th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine