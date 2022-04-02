Will u be my short king styll

- News
Amanda Custodio is a comedian from Toronto pushing 30 who is struggling to find a man. Every time she chooses one, it turns into a disaster. From fuckboys to sadists; she’s seen it all. So she needs you, the public, to help her find the man of her dreams from this stellar lineup of funny men hand picked by her. Probably not a good idea.
April 9 at 19 pm. Tickets: $15
Starring Amanda Custodio
In competition for her love we have:
Clif Knight
Sebastian Fazio
Evan Furlong
Tex Eknes
Joey Harlem
Hosted by Tamara Shevon
With Special Guest Brandon Ash-Mohammed
Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/305957927397
Location Address - 154 Danforth Avenue, 3rd Floor
