Winds, Brass & Percussion Spotlight

The TSO’s majestic brass, woodwind, and percussion sections are featured in a vibrant musical potpourri including Joan Tower’s Fanfare for.

Oct 25, 2021

The TSO’s majestic brass, woodwind, and percussion sections are featured in a vibrant musical potpourri including Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1 (in the composer’s words, “dedicated to women who take risks and are adventurous”), Dvořák’s charming Serenade in D Minor, Steve Reich’s mesmerizing Music for Pieces of Wood, and Stravinsky’s pithy and potent salute to Debussy, Symphonies of Wind Instruments. The concerts close with music from one of Canada’s most acclaimed 20th-century composers, Oskar Morawetz.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Fri, November 19, 2021 at 7:30pm and Sat, November 20, 2021 at 8:00pm
60–75 minutes, no intermission

Location Address - 60 Simcoe Street Toronto, ON M5J 2H5

Event Price - $35-$163

Fri, Nov 19th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 to

Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

