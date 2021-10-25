Winds, Brass & Percussion Spotlight

The TSO’s majestic brass, woodwind, and percussion sections are featured in a vibrant musical potpourri including Joan Tower’s Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, No. 1 (in the composer’s words, “dedicated to women who take risks and are adventurous”), Dvořák’s charming Serenade in D Minor, Steve Reich’s mesmerizing Music for Pieces of Wood, and Stravinsky’s pithy and potent salute to Debussy, Symphonies of Wind Instruments. The concerts close with music from one of Canada’s most acclaimed 20th-century composers, Oskar Morawetz.

Gustavo Gimeno, conductor

Fri, November 19, 2021 at 7:30pm and Sat, November 20, 2021 at 8:00pm

60–75 minutes, no intermission