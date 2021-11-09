Winnipeg Rock City

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
A lineup of the city's top up and coming stand up comics perform themed sets in hopes of punching their.
A lineup of the city’s top up and coming stand up comics perform themed sets in hopes of punching their ticket to the rock capital of Manitoba…Winnipeg.
Featuring:
Tim Blair (Tallboyz on CBC)
Hannah Lawrence (Edinburgh Fringe)
Cameron Phoenix (420 Comedy Fest)
Amar Singh (OFFJFL/ZOOFEST)
Bria Hebert (Edinburgh Fringe)
Derek Adams (SiriusXM)
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $10
Location ID - 560934