Winnipeg Rock City

Nov 8, 2021

A lineup of the city’s top up and coming stand up comics perform themed sets in hopes of punching their ticket to the rock capital of Manitoba…Winnipeg.

Featuring:
Tim Blair (Tallboyz on CBC)
Hannah Lawrence (Edinburgh Fringe)
Cameron Phoenix (420 Comedy Fest)
Amar Singh (OFFJFL/ZOOFEST)
Bria Hebert (Edinburgh Fringe)
Derek Adams (SiriusXM)

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $10

Date And Time
Mon, Nov 22nd, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

