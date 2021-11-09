Winnipeg Rock City

A lineup of the city’s top up and coming stand up comics perform themed sets in hopes of punching their ticket to the rock capital of Manitoba…Winnipeg.

Featuring:

Tim Blair (Tallboyz on CBC)

Hannah Lawrence (Edinburgh Fringe)

Cameron Phoenix (420 Comedy Fest)

Amar Singh (OFFJFL/ZOOFEST)

Bria Hebert (Edinburgh Fringe)

Derek Adams (SiriusXM)