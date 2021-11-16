Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre presents WINTERSONG — dances for a sacred season.

tickets on sale now!

Fleck Dance Theatre | 207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 1A7

Friday, December 10 | 8PM

Saturday, December 11 | 8PM

Sunday, December 12 | 2PM

Celebrating the company’s LIVE return to the stage…

and 33 years of illuminating the solstice through dance with a world premiere by Rodney Diverlus, and the stage premiere of Alyssa Martin’s STAR SEED.

*** CCDT is grateful for the generosity of our patrons who help us present productions like WINTERSONG. Please consider supporting the dancers and their work through a tax deductible donation. Thank you!

For program and Covid-19 information, visit our website! ccdt.org/wintersong

*** IMPORTANT *** All patrons 12+ years of age will be required to show official Proof of Vaccination at the door, and are required to wear masks. Only those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine will be required to show proof of vaccination; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who can verify their age.

All tickets are General Admission; groups will be seated together, and distanced from other groups. Please arrive minimum 30 minutes in advance to facilitate COVID protocols.

For more venue, parking, and accessibility information please visit: https://www.harbourfrontcentre.com