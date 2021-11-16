Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 16, 2021

Wintersong

13 13 people viewed this event.

Canadian Contemporary Dance Theatre presents WINTERSONG — dances for a sacred season.

Fleck Dance Theatre | 207 Queens Quay W, Toronto, ON M5J 1A7

Friday, December 10 | 8PM
Saturday, December 11 | 8PM
Sunday, December 12 | 2PM 

Celebrating the company’s LIVE return to the stage…

and 33 years of illuminating the solstice through dance with a world premiere by Rodney Diverlus, and the stage premiere of Alyssa Martin’s STAR SEED.

*** CCDT is grateful for the generosity of our patrons who help us present productions like WINTERSONG. Please consider supporting the dancers and their work through a tax deductible donation. Thank you!

For program and Covid-19 information, visit our website! ccdt.org/wintersong
*** IMPORTANT *** All patrons 12+ years of age will be required to show official Proof of Vaccination at the door, and are required to wear masks. Only those eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine will be required to show proof of vaccination; children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who can verify their age.

All tickets are General Admission; groups will be seated together, and distanced from other groups. Please arrive minimum 30 minutes in advance to facilitate COVID protocols.

For more venue, parking, and accessibility information please visit: https://www.harbourfrontcentre.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 207 Queens Quay West

Event Price - $25.12 – CA$61.09

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 10th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Dec 12th, 2021 to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Dance

