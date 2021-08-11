COVID-19

Wisecracks at the Wychwood Stand-Up Comedy

The Wychwood Theatre welcomes another tour-de-force team of stand up comedians. These pros know their stuff! Seating is socially distanced.

Aug 10, 2021

The Wychwood Theatre welcomes another tour-de-force team of stand up comedians. These pros know their stuff! Seating is socially distanced and limited, so buy in advance and you don’t miss out. Featuring top talents Chris Robinson, Darren Frost and Simon Rakoff. Stand-up at its best! With over 40 years of experience, these comics bring their A-game to keep you laughing all evening long.
 

Additional Details

Event Price - $25

Venue Address - 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON

Date And Time
2021-08-12 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-12 @ 09:30 PM

Location
76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON, Wychwood Theatre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

