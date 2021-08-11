COVID-19

Wisecracks at the Wychwood

Aug 10, 2021

The Wychwood Theatre welcomes another tour-de-force team of stand-up comedians featuring Chris Robinson, Darren Frost and Simon Rakoff. Seating is socially distanced and limited, so buy in advance. Aug 12 at 8 pm. $25. 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/wisecracks-at-the-wychwood-stand-up-comedy-tickets-166013792723

Additional Details

Event Price - $25

Venue Address - 76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON

Date And Time
2021-08-12 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-12 @ 09:30 PM

Location
76 Wychwood Ave Studio 176, Toronto, ON, Wychwood Theatre

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

