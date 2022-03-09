WITH UKRAINE – Fundraising Concert in Support of Ukraine

In light of devastating news and escalating war happening in Ukraine, local Toronto bands and artists are organizing a fundraising concert in support of Ukraine next Friday, March 11, 2022 at the Opera House starting at 7pm. All profits from the concert will go directly to Help Us Help supporting humanitarian aid in Ukraine, and providing urgently requested medical supplies to volunteer medical units. Event will be hosted by a Ukrainian-Russian duo: Oksana Hrycyna and Misha Artebyakin. The lineup features Ukrainian and Eastern European groups such as Polky, BLISK, Nastasia Y, and Korinya and those with strong ties to Ukraine (Moskitto Bar, Dumai Dunai, Lemon Bucket Orkestra Brass), including Toronto-based artists Measha Brueggergosman, Catchfiyah, Ventanas, Rudy Ray, and Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies, coming together to support the cause.

General admission ticket price costs $35 and can be purchased here. At the event attendees will also have a chance to donate more via cash or card or by buying one of the items donated by local visual artists and designers (such as Natalie Very B., Gary Taxali, Paula Hartmann, Oksana Hawrylak, and more!). Those who cannot attend and still would like to support the cause, are encouraged to donate directly on the website.

For more information, please visit withukraine.ca

*All ages* No proof of vaccine required