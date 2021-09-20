Eight local singers and dancers perform alongside a dancer-choreographer representing a different cultural tradition. With flamenco duo Tamar Ilana and Lia Granger, musical ensemble Ventanas and others. Oct 2 at 8 pm. $40. Aga Khan Museum, 77 Wynford. https://www.agakhanmuseum.org/programs/women-in-song-strange-darlings

Spearheaded by Toronto live music collective FabCollab, Women in Song: Strange Darlings showcases the diversity and talent of the city’s global music and dance scene. Four highly sought-after local singers will each perform alongside an equally talented and expressive dancer-choreographer representing a different cultural tradition. Each duo’s performance will boast an original work of choreography set to the music of the featured vocalist.

The evening will also feature a very special guest appearance by FabCollab resident flamenco duo Tamar Ilana and Lia Grainger, who will be performing traditional flamenco pieces peppered with surprises.

Backing the singers and dancers will be Ventanas, the accomplished six-piece Toronto ensemble who re-imagine Mediterranean melodies and flamenco grooves for the 21st century.

Please note: guests ages 12 and up will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19, along with official government ID, to attend this event.