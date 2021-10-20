Women of Comedy

Comedy Nuggets brings you a professional line up of women comedians seen on JUST FOR LAUGHS, COMEDY NETWORK, ABSOLUTE COMEDY, YUK YUKS, HALIFAX COMEDY FESTIVAL +MORE.

Live from The Danforth. The show is at The Social Capital Theatre (154 Danforth Ave.).

Here is a little about each of the performers in the show.

TAMARA SHEVON

Tamara is a Toronto-based comic who started her comedic story-telling through wine-coloured glasses in Bejing, China. Since then, she has been blazing through the Toronto scene with her characteristic wit and her lovable ability to flirt with the boundaries of the socially acceptable. Tamara produces and hosts the popular Against the Collar Comedy Show. Tamara has performed stand up all over China, Canada, and the United States and was second runner-up in the Beijing Improv Comedy Festival.

DENA JACKSON

Dena Jackson is a Toronto-based comedian, writer and TEDx speaker. Her writing has been featured on the CBC and the Beaverton and she has performed at clubs and festivals throughout North America (JFL 42 Festival, SheDot Festival, Gilda’s Laughfest). She’s also had the privilege of performing in Alaska for the U.S. Military. Her debut album, Blue Lights reached number one on the iTunes Comedy Charts and can be regularly heard on SiriusXM Radio.

ANGELA MAIORANO-THURSTON

Angela is an adorable comic she will delight you in away that will have you gigling for days. Catch Angela live its a fun filled evening you will learn things that may haunt your dreams but don’t worry you will feel better about yourself and hey some people need therapy! Angela has toured all over Canada and North America except she is not allowed to enter Mexico.

ZABRINA DOUGLAS

Born and raised in Brampton, Zabrina Douglas is a comedian that draws from her experience as a Nurse, a mother, and the daughter of 2 Jamaican parents. “She’s one of the most exuberant and cheerful stand-ups working in the city. She can turn a whole show around by kicking up the energy in the room.” Steve Fisher of Torontoist.com. Zabrina has been a regular and headlined Kenny Robinson’s legendary “Nubian Disciples All Black Comedy Revue”. She Created and Produces her Critically acclaimed show “Things Black Girls Say”. She has performed in well known festivals like Just For Laughs Toronto, The Toronto Fringe Festival, Slo Comedy Festival in California and The Women’s Comedy Festival in Boston. Her work can be seen on Teletoons, The Comedy Network and CBC. She has shared the stage with well known comedians Gilbert Godfrey, Cocoa Brown and Luenell.

SANDRA BATTAGLINI

Sandra is an award winning stand-up comic, actor, writer and activist. She is a two time Canadian Comedy Award winner for her solo show shows, Classy Lady and Hard Headed Woman. She appears in The Amazing Gayle Pile (NBC Seeso), Tall Boyz (CBC), In the Dark (CBS) and Communist’s Daughter (CBC). She premiered her 7th solo show Baby Jeez and other Abreevs in Toronto and released a comedy album with the same name. She spearheaded a grassroots movement to have stand-up comedy recognized as an art form and co-founded the Canadian Association of Stand-up Comedians that lobbies for comedian’s rights. Her podcast Small Battalion delivers the latest disturbances in history, politics, news, comedy and the earth with a dash of Bill Gates.

Tickets sold in pairs, $50 online, $60 door.

*SHOW STARTS PROMPTLY AT 8:00 pm* so be there by 7:30 to check in, buy drinks, and find a seat!

Must show Covid-19 vaccination proof with government issued ID.

