Women of Comedy

Comedy Nuggets brings you a professional line up of women comedians including Rebecca Reeds, Marlenna Kaesler, Laura Leibow, Cathy Boyd and Crystal Ferrier.

Here is a little about each of the performers in the show.

REBECCA REEDS

Rebecca Reeds is a standup comedian/podcaster based out of Toronto. She has performed at several festivals across Canada including New Faces Just For Laughs, Toronto’s JFL42, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, NXNE, and the Cottage Country Comedy Festival. Co-host of the award-winning podcast The Villain Was Right.

MARLENNA KAESLER

Marlena Kaesler has a comedy bar show every Monday at 9:30, she’s a writer, actress and designer.

LAURA LEIBOW

Laura Leibow has used her wit and laid back comedic style to become an in-demand comic in the Toronto stand-up comedy scene. She is a signed Yuk Yuks comedian and has performed at festivals such as JFL42, She Devil, Icebreakers Comedy Festival, and the Kitchener-Waterloo Comedy Festival. Laura is a dynamic performer who can expertly perform on the club circuit, in alternative rooms, and in theatres. She has impressed crowds from Toronto, to New York, to LA and has performed in legendary clubs like the Improv and Micky’s in LA and Gotham and Broadway Comedy Club in NYC. She is the editor of the comedy website “UNoriginal” and hosts two podcasts for the Canadian Jewish News. She can be heard frequently on SiriusXM and on 604 Records’ comedy compilation album “The Great Canadian Comedy Rumble.”

CATHY BOYD

The stand up bug bit Cathy late in life but some might say that gives her an edge. Cathy has headlined at the Maine Comedy Festival in September of 2017 and performed at the Portland, Maine Comedy Festival in July, 2018. She started 2019 off by competing and finishing in first place in the Comedian of the North Competition held annually in Thunder Bay, Ontario; performed at the 10th annual Women in Comedy Festival in Boston; made her inaugural debut in the Art of Female Comedy Festival in Wichita, Kansas, selected as one of the rising stars to make an appearance at the Brantford Comedy Festival and the Crack Me Up Comedy Festival in Brampton.

CRYSTAL FERRIER

Crystal Ferrier has performed all over the world from Canada, to NewYork, to India. The first Indian woman to headline Kenny Robinson’s Nubian Disciples of Pryor and the newest addition to Kevin Hart’s LOL network, she is one to watch out for. By day, this SuperWoman is a Behavioural Therapist. By night, she is an actress, comedian, writer and producer. Also a mother of 2, this funny mummy’s real-life, raw comedic personality is unforgettable and will captivate anyone who falls in her company.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Tickets: $25, online | $30 door.

*SHOW STARTS PROMPTLY AT 8:00 pm* so be there by 7:30 to check in, buy drinks, and find a seat!

Must show Covid-19 vaccination proof with government issued ID.

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

Follow Comedy Nuggets:

FB: ww.facebook.com/comedynuggets/

IG: ww.instagram.com/comedynuggets/

– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –

FAQs

What are the parking options near The Social Capital?

There is street parking along Danforth Avenue, as well as a Green P parking lot located one block north. To access the Green P parking lot, drive north on Broadview Avenue to Erindale, then turn right.