Working Women – Just For Laughs Showcase 2022

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Ladies, we’ve hit the big time – cause this is the biggest queer comedy showcase of the year! Catch comedy’s next rising stars as this all queer line up show Just For Laughs their very best. It’s the cities top comics doing their best material for the top comedy festival in the country…So yeah, don’t miss out girlie!
Here’s our iconic all-star line up:
BOBBI SUMMERS
BEN SOSA WRIGHT
AIDAN O’LOUGHLIN
RUSH KAZI
CLIF KNIGHT
CHRIS SANDIFORD
KARIS ANDERSON
TAMARA SHEVON
RACHEL MANSON
AJAHNIS CHARLIE
Hosted and produced by SAM SFERRAZZA (@samislaughing on TikTok)
April 26. Doors open at 7:30pm – show starts at 8pm sharp } $15 adv, $20 at the door
Nothing Fancy – 1185 Dundas St W, Toronto
Seating is assigned, so please buy tickets together if you’d like to sit together. Because this is a showcase, late comers will not be allowed inside! Please arrive on time.
Unfortunately Nothing Fancy is not a fully accessible space- there is a step down into the seating area and washrooms are down a flight of stairs. Some patrons in wheelchairs have been accommodated in the past. Contact samsferrazza@gmail.com for inquiries.
Location Address - 1185 Dundas St W, Toronto
Event Price - $15, $20 at the door