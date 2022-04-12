Working Women – Just For Laughs Showcase 2022

Ladies, we’ve hit the big time – cause this is the biggest queer comedy showcase of the year! Catch comedy’s next rising stars as this all queer line up show Just For Laughs their very best. It’s the cities top comics doing their best material for the top comedy festival in the country…So yeah, don’t miss out girlie!

Here’s our iconic all-star line up:

BOBBI SUMMERS

BEN SOSA WRIGHT

AIDAN O’LOUGHLIN

RUSH KAZI

CLIF KNIGHT

CHRIS SANDIFORD

KARIS ANDERSON

TAMARA SHEVON

RACHEL MANSON

AJAHNIS CHARLIE

Hosted and produced by SAM SFERRAZZA (@samislaughing on TikTok)

April 26. Doors open at 7:30pm – show starts at 8pm sharp } $15 adv, $20 at the door

Nothing Fancy – 1185 Dundas St W, Toronto

Seating is assigned, so please buy tickets together if you’d like to sit together. Because this is a showcase, late comers will not be allowed inside! Please arrive on time.

Unfortunately Nothing Fancy is not a fully accessible space- there is a step down into the seating area and washrooms are down a flight of stairs. Some patrons in wheelchairs have been accommodated in the past. Contact samsferrazza@gmail.com for inquiries.