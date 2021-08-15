COVID-19

Aug 15, 2021

World Class Comedy is back! Dan Rosen hosts Canada’s best comedians on Friday night at Comedy Bar, with your headliner KENNY ROBINSON (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CBC, The Nubian Show).
Featuring:
Crystal Ferrier
Dena Jackson
Joey Harlem
Evan Klim

Additional Details

Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door

Your Email Address - boxoffice@comedybar.ca

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5

Date And Time
2021-08-20 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-20 @ 09:30 PM

Location
945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5, Bloor & Ossington

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

