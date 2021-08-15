- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
World Class Comedy is back! Dan Rosen hosts Canada's best comedians on Friday night at Comedy Bar, with your headliner.
World Class Comedy is back! Dan Rosen hosts Canada’s best comedians on Friday night at Comedy Bar, with your headliner KENNY ROBINSON (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CBC, The Nubian Show).
Featuring:
Crystal Ferrier
Dena Jackson
Joey Harlem
Evan Klim
Event Price - $20 online, $25 at the door
Your Email Address - boxoffice@comedybar.ca
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5