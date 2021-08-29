- News
MB The Place To Be hosts World Class Comedy on the last Saturday or every month, featuring the city’s best comedians!
Headliner is Simon Rakoff (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CBC’s The Debaters)
Featuring:
Vong Sho
Carolina DG
Jared Nathan
Vishal Ramesh
Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 at the door
Venue Name - MB The Place To Be
Event Price - $15 online, $20 at the door