Aug 29, 2021

MB The Place To Be hosts World Class Comedy on the last Saturday or every month, featuring the city’s best comedians!

Headliner is Simon Rakoff (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CBC’s The Debaters)

Featuring:
Vong Sho
Carolina DG
Jared Nathan
Vishal Ramesh

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 at the door

Additional Details

Venue Name - MB The Place To Be

Event Price - $15 online, $20 at the door

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 25th, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location
3434 Bathurst Street, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

MB The Place To Be

