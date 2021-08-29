MB The Place To Be hosts World Class Comedy on the last Saturday or every month, featuring the city’s best comedians!

Headliner is Simon Rakoff (Just For Laughs, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, CBC’s The Debaters)

Featuring:

Vong Sho

Carolina DG

Jared Nathan

Vishal Ramesh

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite, $20 at the door