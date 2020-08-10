World Class Comedy!

Stand-up comedy with headliner Martha Chaves, featuring: Rachael Millanta, Clif Knight and Rush Kazi. Hosted by Dan B. Rosen.

August 30 at 9 pm. $80 (four tickets x $20). Tickets at comedybar.ca

COVID 19 PROCEDURES & VENUE INFORMATION

– As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions.

– All customers are required to wearing a mask while entering the building and being seated – No exceptions!

– While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.

– When going to the washroom or exiting the venue, you are again required to wear a mask.

Please arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your table.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue. The use of smoke machines and strobe, flashing lights or lasers may occur during performances.