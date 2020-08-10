NOW MagazineAll EventsWorld Class Comedy!

World Class Comedy!

Dan Rosen

World Class Comedy!

by Dan Rosen
 
77 people viewed this event.

Stand-up comedy with headliner Martha Chaves, featuring: Rachael Millanta, Clif Knight and Rush Kazi. Hosted by Dan B. Rosen.

August 30 at 9 pm. $80 (four tickets x $20). Tickets at comedybar.ca

COVID 19 PROCEDURES & VENUE INFORMATION
– As per government regulation, upon arrival, you will be asked the standard screening questions.
– All customers are required to wearing a mask while entering the building and being seated – No exceptions!
– While you are at your table, you are able to remove your mask while you enjoy your drinks.
– When going to the washroom or exiting the venue, you are again required to wear a mask.

Please arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of show start time, as we need additional time to screen all guests and seat you at your table.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor of the venue. The use of smoke machines and strobe, flashing lights or lasers may occur during performances.

(44 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-08-30 @ 09:00 PM to
@ 10:00 PM
 

Location

945 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON
 

Venue

Comedy Bar
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy
 
 
 

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Event Tags

 

Share With Friends

Dan Rosen
Dan Rosen has been producing and hosting hit comedy shows in Toronto for four years. 

Comments are Closed.