Fall for Dance North (FFDN) and Harbourfront Centre present the world premiere of their co-commissioned digital short film TESSEL on June 1, 2021. A national initiative conceptualized by Dora-nominated choreographer and creator Esie Mensah (Shades, A Revolution of Love), the film brings 14 pioneering Black dancemakers together in a vital conversation on what it means to be an artist in this moment. Premiering across the country by leading dance presenters on the one-year anniversary of Blackout Tuesday – a day when organizations worldwide publicly expressed their commitment towards institutional change to support the Black community – the film aims to amplify Black voices by providing a platform for the artists to share their truths. TESSEL will be available for streaming FREE in Canada only by visiting: http://www.tessel.film

Photo Credit: Photo by Felix Russell. Saw Design by Tony Tran.