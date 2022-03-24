Acclaimed renowned creator Christopher House will grace the Citadel stage for the world premiere performance of his latest work NEW TRICKS. March 24 to April 2 at The Citadel on Parliament Street.

The work is unabashedly personal and playful and is governed by a desire to embody liveliness, the ambiguity of gesture, the potential of failure and inefficiency, and the queering of both the imagination and the body. Citadel + Compagnie is thrilled to co-present this show with an artist known for continually reinventing himself through dance. The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance is home for choreographers to experiment and play.

Christopher House’s duet MARIENBAD, with Jordan Tannahill, was listed in NOW in 2019 as one of the Best Dance Works of the Decade.

Christopher House was Resident Choreographer with Toronto Dance Theatre from 1979 to 2020 and Artistic Director from 1994, creating over sixty works, diversifying the company’s repertoire, and developing programs for young audiences and emerging choreographers. NEW TRICKS is a co-production with the National Arts Centre, Neighbourhood Dance Works in St. John’s and Citadel+Compagnie with the generous support from the Canada Council for the Arts.