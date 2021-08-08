Wretched Hive of Fun & Comedy

COVID-19

Hosted by Cathryn Naiker, Suzy Sin Park and Gerald Yeung. A night of live standup comedy, with a diverse lineup.

Aug 8, 2021

Hosted by Cathryn Naiker, Suzy Sin Park and Gerald Yeung. A night of live standup comedy, with a diverse lineup of acts. Tickets at Eventbrite or at the door. 

A live comedy showcase featuring the city’s funniest standup acts, bringing laughter and surprises to the heart of The Junction. On stage at See-Scape, Toronto’s original Sci-Fi/Cyber Punk-Themed Bar, with full social distancing and health & safety protocols in effect. Open mike to follow the show. Featuring Leonard Chan, Cassie Cao, Danny Lwin & Paige Blossom, and much more.

Additional Details

Venue Address - 343 Keele St., Toronto

Date And Time
2021-08-13 @ 08:30 PM to
2021-08-14 @ 12:00 AM

Location
343 Keele St., Toronto, See-Scape: 343 Keele St, Toronto

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

