Aug 8, 2021

Wretched Hive of Fun & Comedy

Live comedy showcase with Leonard Chan, Cassie Cao, Danny Lwin & Paige Blossom, and much more, followed by an open mic. Hosted by Cathryn Naiker, Suzy Sin Park and Gerald Yeung. Aug 13 at 8:30 pm. See-Scape: Sci-Fi Bar & Gaming Café, 347 Keele. https://www.facebook.com/events/3077033815771357

Venue Address - 347 Keele St., Toronto

Date And Time
2021-08-13 @ 08:30 PM to
2021-08-13 @ 10:45 PM

Location
347 Keele St., Toronto, See-Scape: Sci-Fi Bar & Gaming Café

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

