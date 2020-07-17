NOW MagazineAll EventsWrite Em Up

Write Em Up is back, now online! Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

Show: https://facebook.com/writeemupshow

July 30 at 9 pm. $5 Recommended Donation: https://www.paypal.me/writeemup

Comics: Bobby Knauff, Rachelle Lauzon, Mike Moses, Chris Robinson, Victoria Stewart

Writers: Derek Forgie, Brandon Hackett, Lianne Mauladin

 

2020-07-30 @ 09:00 PM to
@ 10:30 PM
 

Anywhere
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Comedy
 
 
 
 

Todd Van Allen
Todd Van Allen is a Toronto-based comedian that has performed in comedy clubs and festivals around the world. His debut stand-up album “Really?” debuted in the Top 5 of the iTunes comedy charts.

