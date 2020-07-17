Write Em Up is back, now online! Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

Show: https://facebook.com/writeemupshow

July 30 at 9 pm. $5 Recommended Donation: https://www.paypal.me/writeemup

Comics: Bobby Knauff, Rachelle Lauzon, Mike Moses, Chris Robinson, Victoria Stewart

Writers: Derek Forgie, Brandon Hackett, Lianne Mauladin