Write Em Up is back, now online! Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.
Show: https://facebook.com/writeemupshow
July 30 at 9 pm. $5 Recommended Donation: https://www.paypal.me/writeemup
Comics: Bobby Knauff, Rachelle Lauzon, Mike Moses, Chris Robinson, Victoria Stewart
Writers: Derek Forgie, Brandon Hackett, Lianne Mauladin
