Write Em Up is back! Now online!
Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.
It’s the funnest show in TO, now the globe!
Thursday, July 30/20 @ 9pm
Show: https://facebook.com/writeemupshow
$5 Recommended Donation: https://www.paypal.me/writeemup
Comics:
Bobby Knauff
Rachelle Lauzon
Mike Moses
Chris Robinson
Victoria Stewart
Writers:
Derek Forgie
Brandon Hackett
Lianne Mauladin
