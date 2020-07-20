Write Em Up is back! Now online!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

It’s the funnest show in TO, now the globe!

Thursday, July 30/20 @ 9pm

Show: https://facebook.com/writeemupshow

$5 Recommended Donation: https://www.paypal.me/writeemup

Comics:

Bobby Knauff

Rachelle Lauzon

Mike Moses

Chris Robinson

Victoria Stewart

Writers:

Derek Forgie

Brandon Hackett

Lianne Mauladin