Todd Van Allen
30
Jul
-
30
Jul

by Todd Van Allen
 
Write Em Up is back! Now online!

Todd Van Allen hosts a night of comedy over the internet via Facebook Live! Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim.

It’s the funnest show in TO, now the globe!

 

Thursday, July 30/20 @ 9pm

 

Show: https://facebook.com/writeemupshow

 

$5 Recommended Donation: https://www.paypal.me/writeemup

Comics:

Bobby Knauff
Rachelle Lauzon
Mike Moses
Chris Robinson
Victoria Stewart

Writers:

Derek Forgie
Brandon Hackett
Lianne Mauladin

 

2020-07-30 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-07-30 @ 10:30 PM
 

Todd Van Allen

Todd Van Allen is a Toronto-based comedian that has performed in comedy clubs and festivals around the world. His debut stand-up album “Really?” debuted in the Top 5 of the iTunes comedy charts.

