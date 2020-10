Todd Van Allen hosts a night of online comedy via Facebook Live. Comics perform while a team of writers jot down roast-jokes about everything the comics say, do, whatever. Todd then collects the roasts and reads them out. Verbatim. Featuring comics Jeewan Gill, Sai Kit, Luba Magnus, Rachel Manson and Anna Menzies. With writers Terrance Balazo

Derek Forgie and Brandon Hackett. Oct 16 at 9 pm. $5 suggested donation at paypal.me/writeemup

https://www.facebook.com/writeemupshow